Santa Maria Public Library to host clothing exchange

The Santa Maria Public Library will host a clothing exchange on Saturday, July 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Shepard Hall.

Community members can bring gently used clothing in good condition, pick up some donated clothing, or both.

Devin Florendo, Santa Maria Public Library Technician, told KSBY that she was inspired to organize the event when she cleaned out her own closet.

"When I saw how much just stuff I had that I wasn't using, it made me feel kind of bad, because [...] there's just a great need for clothing here in our community," Florendo said. "So I was able to turn something that made me feel bad into something that actually made me feel good, and I was able to give back to the community."

The clothing exchange is open to anyone hoping to empty or fill their closet.

"You don't have to bring in anything," Florendo said. "But, [...] if you do want to go through your wardrobe, bring in all [the] unloved, unused clothing so somebody else can get a chance to update their wardrobe."

The exchange will not accept shoes, socks, undergarments, or dirty clothing.