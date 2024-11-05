Santa Maria Public Library to host Coat Exchange this weekend

The Santa Maria Public Library is hosting its first "Coat Exchange" this Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring gently worn coats and jackets to donate or exchange with other members of the community. The goal is to help prepare residents for the colder winter months.

"Just within the library itself, there's a huge need for this program. We see a lot of people come in wearing the same clothes every day. This will greatly benefit those patrons who do not have access to more than one jacket," said Devin Florendo, Library Technician.

The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 9 in the library's Shepard Hall. The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

For more information, call the library at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

