Santa Maria Public Library to show Manhattan Short Films this week

The Santa Maria Public Library is inviting the community to Shepard Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3rd, to watch all 10 short films presented at this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival.

The showing will run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Those who attend will watch all 10 short films, then vote on which film they thought was best.

The results of this vote will be sent to the Manhattan Short Film Organization, combining the library results with those around the world.

The short films will show again at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria on Friday, Oct. 4th.

That showing will begin at 12:15 p.m.

It's worth adding that each of the short films are eligible for an Oscar nomination.