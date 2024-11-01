Santa Maria Pumpkin Smashing event postponed to Sunday

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department has postponed the date of its 3rd annual Pumpkin Smashing Event to Nov. 3 due to the forecast of rain.

The event is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway/Highway 135 and Main Street. Organizers report that admission and parking are free.

The city department says it intends for the Pumpkin Smashing Event to be a fun way for the community to divert pumpkins from the landfill by providing a location for residents to compost them.

Participants can reportedly bring any size and quantity of pumpkins and gourds to the event and throw them into a collection bin. Organizers say there will also be a pumpkin bowling activity, educational and promotional items, and complimentary kitchen pails for collecting food waste available to all attendees.

All pumpkins and gourds must be free of inorganic materials like candles and other decorations, according to city officials.

If community members are unable to attend the Pumpkin Smashing Event, Santa Maria representatives say they can also place pumpkins into their residential organics container for collection.

Questions about Sunday's event can be directed to the Utilities Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 7270.