Santa Maria Regional Transit unveils new fleet of electric buses on Earth Day

Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) unveiled its new fleet of electric transit vehicles on April 22.

The city debuted four new Flyer Xcelsior 35-foot electric buses with ten more coming later this year.

Officials say the vehicles will have modern features to improve rider comfort such as more spacious interiors and electronic charging ports.

"We are excited to introduce our new electric fleet on Earth Day and showcase our ongoing commitment to being a Smart City and Safe City," said Gamaliel Anguiano, SMRT Transit Services Manager.

Also to help celebrate Earth Day, transit agencies across all of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties made all rides free on Monday.

"By choosing public transit over personal vehicles, community members can play an important role in lessening their environmental impact and contributing to a healthier planet," said Aaron Bonfilio, Director of Multimodal Programs for Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

