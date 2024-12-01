Santa Maria residents watch as 26-foot Christmas tree lights up in Waller Park

In Santa Maria, community members gathered for the Friends of Waller Park's "Kick Off Christmas at Waller Park" tree-lighting event on Saturday evening.

Organizers beckoned in the holiday season by offering attendees hot cocoa, shaved ice, pony rides, and photo ops.

Santa Claus also paid a visit to families at the event.

At 5 p.m., residents watched as officials lit up a 26-foot-tall Christmas tree stationed near the entrance of Waller Park.

Courtney Koltes, a local at the event, told KSBY she had been looking forward to the celebration.

"We saw in the Orcutt Pioneer that they were going to have a Christmas tree lighting, and we really enjoy doing lots of holiday festivities, so we decided to come out tonight to see the tree lighting," Koltes said. "They let us know when the tree lighting was going to be happening, and I turned around and I saw it light up, and it was really pretty."

Officials say 20% of the proceeds from food items purchased at the event will benefit the Friends of Waller Park, which aims to enhance the public space and host events in the community.