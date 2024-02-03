Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County bracing for impacts of weekend storm.

Right now, sandbag stations are set up, public works crews are on high alert, and people in the community are protecting their properties as a strong round of rain is headed toward the Central Coast.

“What National Weather Service is telling us, is that we have a significant storm, as significant as January 9, 2023, if not more significant,” said Kelly Hubbard, director of Santa Barbara County’s Office of Emergency Management.

She says in anticipation of this weekend’s storm, public works crews have increased staffing to monitor local roads and levees. She adds that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team has also been called in.

“That general enhanced awareness and staffing so we have people standing by and ready to respond if needed,” she told KSBY.

Hubbard says her team is also calling on community members to protect themselves from the elements. Robin Ledoux of Santa Maria says she is getting her apartment fortified.

“Towels, we keep them in a dry place so that if we need them, if water gets into our house and we need to block the door off, that is what we do with the towels,” she explained.

Ledoux says she will also be stocking her cabinets with canned food in case streets become flooded and she is forced to stay home.

The City of Santa Maria’s public information officer Mark van de Kamp adds that while the sun was still shining Friday, city public works crews patrolled the town, getting roads ready for the impacts of the storm.

“We are making sure that the gutters and the drainage facilities are clear of debris so water will be channeled where it needs to go,” he said. “If we have any downed trees, we will be responding to those.”

Van de Kamp says the January 9 storm of last year caused 14 road closures in the city, adding that preparations are underway in case that happens again.

“We are in pretty good shape, and have all the 'Road Closure' signs ready if need be,” van de Kamp said.

Hubbard adds that she and her team will be meeting regularly throughout the weekend to provide updates on the storm and determine if any evacuation warnings may be needed.

The City of Santa Maria also has free sandbag sand available at five locations across town.