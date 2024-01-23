Santa Maria senior center reopens after renovations

Santa Maria’s Elwin Mussell Senior Center is back open after the installation of new flooring.

The business was closed for two weeks as new floors were added to the facility.

New floors were added in the lobby, dance room, and pool hall. Center officials say the old floor was parquet flooring from the 1960s and the new flooring will be a bit softer for the seniors.

"The reaction that we're getting from our seniors is pretty great, they're loving the new floor. It's going to be great on their joints to dance, to move around in it. So it's a great time just to come in," said Evelyn Marroquin, City of Santa Maria's program specialist.

The Elwin Mussell Center is located at 510 East Park Avenue and offers programs and events for community members and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To reach the Mussell Center directly, call (805) 925-0951 extension 2207. To learn more about the activities offered, click here.