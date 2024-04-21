Santa Maria students compete in city-wide VEX IQ robotics championship

Elementary and junior high students across Santa Maria competed in the second annual Santa Maria Valley VEX IQ Robotics Championship Saturday.

According to VEX Robotics, students designed and built a robot to compete in a Vex IQ competition. They would play against other teams' robots in game-based engineering challenges.

One robotics coach told KSBY the competitors have been preparing for the championship for a long time.

"They (have been) building robots for weeks and months. They've been programming these robots for weeks and months and have many, many hours devoted to them," Jeff Cooper, Delta High School robotics coach said. "And their goal right now today is to see how well their team could do."

The event was co-organized by SMBSD Robotics and Delta Robotics.