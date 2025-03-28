Santa Maria students jump roping for a cause

Kids in Santa Maria got the chance to enjoy the sunshine on Friday morning during Adam Elementary School's annual Jump Rope for Heart event.

During the gathering, students jumped rope and participated in heart-healthy exercises in an effort to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Officials say the event has been hosted at Adam Elementary School for 11 years, raising several thousand dollars each year for the organization.

“I've been part of it all 11 years," Deborah Jones, a resource specialist at the school, told KSBY. "I love that it gets the kids out here exercising and moving and having a good time. And then they're just excited to come out here and hear the music and really dance and have fun."

Organizers say Jump Rope for Heart was first started by the school's retired wellness coach, who had a family history of heart disease.

The Santa Maria Valley Kiwanis Club reportedly partnered with the school to help organize the event and raise funds for the American Heart Association.