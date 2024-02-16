Santa Maria students sew bags to help students across the globe stay in school

A group of fashion students at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria used their sewing skills to help those in need.

The students made roughly 50 crossbody bags to help young women in Africa continue their education and not miss school.

They also put handwritten notes in each bag to encourage them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.

"I just wanted to say friendly words to encourage them to keep with their education and empower them to want to do more," Marissa Doloinger, a senior at Pioneer Valley High School, said. "I really hope that that message gets to them."

Melissa Diaz, family and consumer science teacher at the high school, said she "could not be more proud" of her students.

“It does my heart good to see my amazing students working to create unique one-of-a-kind Crossbody bags to help girls they have never met,” Diaz said.

The bags will be donated next week to the charity, Sew Powerful. The nonprofit organizers will fill these bags with essential female hygiene items so that young women will not miss school.