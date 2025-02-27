Santa Maria Valley celebrates 100 years since Hancock's railroad acquisition

On Wednesday, locals gathered in north Santa Barbara County to mark the 100-year anniversary of Captain G. Allan Hancock acquiring the Santa Maria Valley Railroad.

Local non-profit Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad held a centennial ceremony at the railroad's former offices to commemorate the milestone.

Attendees enjoyed a reception at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum following the event.

Officials say Captain Hancock started the railroad one century ago to transport farming products around the valley.

That railroad reportedly ushered in an era of economic change in Santa Maria.

Brenna McGovern, Captain Hancock's great-great-granddaughter, spoke at the ceremony on Wednesday morning.

"He had a vision for Santa Maria, and he stuck to it," McGovern said. "I'm still to this day learning about things that he did, finding records in this building that he has. And it is quite insane— what he did and how he handled so many different businesses."

Officials say Wednesday's ceremony is a kick-off for all of the railroad events planned throughout this year.

You can find more information on those events by visiting the Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad website.