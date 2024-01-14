Watch Now
Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month is underway

FILE: Each participating eatery for Santa Maria Valley Restuarant Month is providing a special for $20.23 or less. Specials include everything from entrees to cocktail pairings to dishes showcasing the area’s famed Santa Maria-style barbecue.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 13, 2024
The Santa Maria Valley's Restaurant Month is underway.

From Jan. 12 to Feb. 11, customers can enjoy discounted meals and custom cocktails offered by participating eateries all throughout the valley.

Organizers said each participating establishment will be providing a special for $20.24 or less.

Specials include everything from entrees to cocktail pairings, to dishes showcasing the famous Santa Maria-style barbeque, according to the press release.

At the end of Restaurant Month, customers will vote on the winner of the 5th annual Craft Cocktail Contest.

Click here to see a list of participating eateries.

