Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month is underway

The Santa Maria Valley's Restaurant Month is underway.

From Jan. 12 to Feb. 11, customers can enjoy discounted meals and custom cocktails offered by participating eateries all throughout the valley.

Organizers said each participating establishment will be providing a special for $20.24 or less.

Specials include everything from entrees to cocktail pairings, to dishes showcasing the famous Santa Maria-style barbeque, according to the press release.

At the end of Restaurant Month, customers will vote on the winner of the 5th annual Craft Cocktail Contest.

