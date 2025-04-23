It's the sweetest time of the year in the Santa Maria Valley.

That's because the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday, April 25, with a three-day weekend community event at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

The festival offers a wide variety of unique things to do, including free strawberry tasting and dessert eating contests, live music, cooking demonstrations, wildlife shows, and exhibits.

If you are bringing the family, there will be a kids' carnival, pony rides, and a free petting zoo.

Tickets sold at the gate are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors (62 and up), and $12 for youth (6 to 11). Kids 5 years and under get in for free.

There are a few sweet ticket specials for the Strawberry Festival this year. Seniors get in free all day Friday and youth tickets are reduced to $6 all day Saturday.

Gates are open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 S. Thornburg in Santa Maria. Parking is $10.