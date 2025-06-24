Santa Maria works to meet housing goals as the demand grows

As shovels hit the ground at the future site of Bellecrest, a new senior housing development in Santa Maria, it raises the question of what new developments will be made available to all income-levels.

This 142-unit community represents more than just a neighborhood for residents aged 55 and older. It’s a small part of the much bigger picture: a city racing to meet housing demands.

“This is going to help answer some of the community housing need that is very substantial at this point in time,” said Chenin Dow, Community Development Director for the City of Santa Maria.

“It’s in a great area, and it’s another step forward as we plan for long-term growth and equity.”

The Bellecrest development, led by Coastal Community Builders will feature single-family homes with amenities such as walking trails, a resort-style pool, spa, and a dog park. While the community is reserved for seniors, Dow emphasized that the need for housing in Santa Maria goes far beyond one demographic.

Across Santa Maria, there are currently more than 5,600 housing units in various stages of the development pipeline. That includes everything from permit applications to active construction. Projects range from subsidized affordable housing complexes to market-rate townhomes, apartments, and single-family subdivisions.

According to Dow, the variety reflects the scale and complexity of Santa Maria’s housing needs.

“We’re seeing a significant need across all income levels,” she said. “One thing we’ve been focused on recently is that ‘missing middle’, also known as workforce housing, for people who may be teachers, healthcare workers, farmworkers, or early-career professionals. They don’t qualify for low-income housing, but they also can’t afford what the market is currently offering.”

These workforce housing gaps have created a unique affordability bind. Santa Maria, like much of California, is feeling the pressure of a housing market where wages haven’t kept up with rising rents or home prices.

For Alex Ferguson, a Santa Maria resident who moved from Nevada, says the housing market is better in comparison to other major cities, but still far from affordable.

“Renting is a little more difficult than I expected,” Ferguson said. “The rents are still pretty expensive around here, and like most places on the coast, we’re suffering from a shortage of real estate.”

Ferguson added that he’d like to see the city simplify the process for new development, especially for people trying to build on vacant land. “Right now, it might take years to get anything approved and started,” he said. “Streamlining that could make a real difference.”

California requires cities to meet housing construction targets known as RHNA numbers (Regional Housing Needs Allocation). These targets are broken down by income level: very low, low, moderate, and above moderate.

For the current 2023–2031 cycle, Santa Maria is expected to build roughly 5,000 units. According to Dow, the city is about 28% of the way there, with stronger progress in the lower-income categories due in part to a recent surge in Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

“We’re doing very well in the low-income category, thanks to the number of ADUs being permitted,” she said. “We’re also seeing good movement in the affordable sector overall. But we have more work to do at the moderate and above-moderate levels.”

Still, city officials remain optimistic about reaching the overall goal by 2031.

While some housing developments are geared toward the middle and upper income brackets, Santa Maria has made notable strides in creating subsidized and affordable housing.

One recent success is Santa Maria Studios, a senior apartment complex that’s currently leased to income-eligible residents.

“It’s open now and available,” Dow said. “We encourage people to check it out.”

Another project on the horizon is the Perlman development, a six-story affordable housing complex planned for downtown Santa Maria at Main Street and Broadway. Developed by the Vernon Group in partnership with Danko, the project is in its final entitlement stages and will move into the funding and permitting phase soon.

“If all goes as planned, we could see it break ground in about a year to a year and a half,” Dow said.

For residents like Ferguson, the question is whether all this activity will lead to meaningful change.

“I do think Santa Maria is trying,” he said. “But we have to move faster. People are being priced out now not later.”