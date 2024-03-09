Watch Now
Santa Maria's aquatic center will temporarily close. Here's why:

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria is closed temporarily as of Monday to undergo improvements, officials said.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 13:04:03-05

Avid swimmers who frequent the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria will have to take a break starting March 19.

According to the City of Santa Maria, the aquatic center will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 24.

In a press release, the city says the closure will allow the installation of operating system improvements for a more energy efficient swimming pool.

The improvements are part of the Recreation and Parks Department’s ongoing efforts to provide quality facilities for the community.

The city says the operating system improvements include the installation of a Variable Frequency Drive and new pump system, which will result in energy savings, enhance water circulation and improve overall water quality.

While the aquatic center is closed, the city says residents can use the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center-Fitness Center, which is open to adults Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

