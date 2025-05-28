Santa Maria's Elks Rodeo returns with a new four-day lineup

The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is officially back and this year, it’s not just returning, it’s expanding.

For the first time in its eight-decade history, the rodeo kicks off on a Wednesday night with a brand-new event: Extreme Bulls, a high-intensity showcase featuring 40 of the top bull riders in the nation going head-to-head with 40 of the sport’s most powerful bulls.

“It’s all bulls, all night long,” said Johnna McGuire, media director for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. “We’ve literally been standing-room only for years, and the demand just keeps growing. So this year, we added a new night to give more people the chance to experience it.”

The Elk's Rodeo has grown far beyond its ranching roots. While the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned competitions remain at the heart of the event, organizers have continued to reach new audiences without losing sight of what makes the rodeo special.

“The thing about rodeo is that it really celebrates our heritage,” McGuire said. “It comes from agriculture and ranching, but now it’s become something that brings generations together. Grandparents come with their grandkids, and everyone shares in the excitement.”

Putting together an event of this scale isn’t easy; it takes nearly a full year of preparation, according to rodeo producer Reno Rosser.

“The real rodeo happens before the rodeo,” he said. “We’re talking about hauling in five truckloads of livestock from across the western U.S., coordinating riders, setting up the arena, and now with Extreme Bulls, it’s even more.”

Raising the prize money has also helped attract elite talent from across the country.

“We went from $8,000 to $10,000 per event,” the producer added. “That change brought in more top-tier cowboys than ever before.”

For fans, the rodeo delivers nonstop action. Events include bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and the wildly popular mutton bustin’ for the kids. The Flying Cowboys motorcycle stunt team also returns to close out each night with jaw-dropping tricks that light up the Santa Maria Fairpark arena.

Also drawing big crowds this year: trick riding. Veteran performer Madison Thomas is back, and she’s sharing the arena for the first time with newcomer Ollie, a young rider eager to make her debut.

“I’ve been riding for about 27 years,” Thomas said. “It’s basically gymnastics on horseback.”

The duo plans to mix things up every night, so no two shows feel the same.

While the entertainment speaks for itself, organizers are quick to point out that the rodeo has a far deeper purpose. Over the years, the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo has raised millions of dollars for local nonprofits, scholarships, youth programs, and more.

One of the most successful fundraising arms of the rodeo is its Queen Program, where young women campaign for the crown by raising money for charitable causes. Last year alone, four queen candidates raised over $1 million in just six weeks.

“It’s second to none in the state of California for what it gives back to the community,” Rosser said.

Each night also includes patriotic tributes, such as the American flag skydiver and nightly honors for local first responders, military personnel, and community heroes.

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo runs through Sunday at the Elks Event Center. The event includes food, vendors, carnival attractions, and plenty of entertainment for all ages.