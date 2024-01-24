Santa Maria's first decorative crosswalks to be installed near City Hall

Pretty soon, drivers making their way through the intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street will catch a glimpse of the city’s first decorative crosswalks.

Santa Maria city officials say in the coming weeks, Public Works crews will start laying thermoplastic on the asphalt, which will help the display retain its color as well as withstand the flow of traffic.

They say the design for the crosswalk was inspired by the iconic blue and gold tiles you will find atop Santa Maria City Hall, but it's also meant to improve public safety.

“It is going to be a great way to remind those that are traveling on this road to slow down a little bit and keep our pedestrians safe when crossing the street,” said Dennis Smitherman, City of Santa Maria Recreation Services Manager.

Smitherman adds that additional crosswalk decorations could soon be coming to other city intersections.

He says work on the new crosswalks should be finished by the end of February.