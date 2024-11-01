Santa Maria's Fletcher Park hosts grand opening of new forest-themed playground

A new playground in Santa Maria's Fletcher Park had its grand opening on Thursday, according to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

City officials say the new forest-themed playground offers children a fun and imaginative space designed to inspire active, outdoor play.

The addition reportedly boasts a variety of features, including a log climber, swings, a twisting slide, and a “Fletcher Frog” installation.

“We are thrilled to bring this new playground to the community,” Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager, said in a press release. “Our goal was to create a space that not only encourages active play, but also highlights the park’s natural environment. It is a wonderful addition for families and children to enjoy.”

Fletcher Park was officially renamed in 2004 in honor of Harrell and Betty Fletcher— two Santa Maria residents who were heavily involved in the development of the community, according to officials.

Organizers say the new playground honors the Fletchers' legacy.

Questions about the new development can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260, or by email to recreationprograms@cityofsantamaria.org.