Santa Maria's summer concerts series kicked off Sunday

The summer concert series in Santa Maria returned Sunday.

The city's popular Concerts in the Park debuted with feel-good rock 'n' roll band Ghost Monster — a four-piece alternative acoustic group from right here on the Central Coast.

The free, family-friendly concert series is every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The location appears to rotate across three spots. On each Sunday from August 11 through August 25, the series will be at Acquistapace Park.

This week was at Rotary Centennial Park. The next band — Unfinished Business — plays on July 28 at the same location.

The city says to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

You can find the full schedule online.