SBC Animal Services brings adoptable dogs to Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is bringing adoptable dogs to the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival in hopes of finding them a forever home.

Animal Services officials said they will bring four dogs to the festival each day.

Staff members were at the booth Friday to introduce the day foster program people can take part in.

"It's definitely a rewarding experience," Anastacia Funes, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Marketing and Events Coordinator said. "You're giving (the dogs) a shelter break and you're getting them seen and possibly finding an adoptive (home) for them. And we get to learn more about them too, (which) ultimately sets them up for success in their forever home."

Other activities to look out for at the Strawberry Festival include carnival rides, strawberry tasting and the Strawberry Cruising Classic Car Show.

The festival wraps up Sunday at 10 p.m.