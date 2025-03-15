Senior Expo brings together seniors, caregivers, and community members

A volunteer organization based in Santa Maria is working to enhance the quality of life for local seniors and their caregivers.

On Friday morning, Community Partners in Caring hosted its 2025 Senior Expo at Allan Hancock College.

Attendees had the chance to connect with local organizations and find out about the resources and services available to them.

Informational sessions detailing scams, health clinics, legal resources, and community clubs were also presented at the event.

Organizers say the expo aimed to provide support by connecting seniors, caregivers, and community members.

"People have been leaving and telling me, 'Oh, this is so wonderful.' They're so happy that, in an hour, they can meet all these people [with] resources they never knew about or didn't know how to reach in one place," Midge Nicosia, the Community Outreach and Special Initiatives Manager at Community Partners and Caring, said.

Also featured at Friday's expo was live entertainment, giveaways, and a classic car show hosted by the Model A Ford Club.

If you missed Friday's event, you can find more information about Community Partners and Caring on the organization's website.