Serve Santa Maria event starts this Saturday

If you live in the Santa Maria area and have Saturday free to give back to the community, this is your chance.

Twice a year, volunteers gather for Serve Santa Maria to do numerous projects throughout city, including landscaping, painting over graffiti, and litter pick up.

"I encourage people to volunteer like this in their own community because this is your home, and the things you're doing for others you're actually doing for yourself as well as being part of the community. You're improving it and making a better place for us all to live," says Jon Cox, Serve Santa Maria volunteer.

Volunteers interested in participating are asked to meet at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 600 South McClelland Ave. Saturday May 3 at 8:30 a.m. for coffee, juice and donuts, and signups.

You can sign up for specific projects on Saturday, but organizers say it would be much more helpful if you signed up online ahead of time.

