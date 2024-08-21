Serve Santa Maria volunteers needed this weekend and beyond

Since 2005, Serve Santa Maria has worked to make a difference in the Santa Maria community.

While a big focus is on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build this weekend, other community service projects are also taking place.

"If making beds doesn't suit you, then we have projects to paint the playgrounds at a school, helping an elderly disabled person with work around her home, helping with some city work, removing graffiti, and beautifying Buena Vista Park and a number of others,” said Jason Stillwell, Serve Santa Maria Board Member.

Volunteers are needed. Organizers say you don't need any specific skills or equipment, just bring yourself and be ready to work for about three hours Saturday.

To sign up, visit servesantamaria.com.

