Sinkhole opens up on street in Santa Maria, prompts flooding and road closures

A sinkhole that opened up on Thursday evening has caused flooding and street closures in Santa Maria.

Fire officials say crews were called to the intersection of W McCoy Lane and S Broadway at around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had its front fire stuck inside of a sinkhole.

When authorities arrived, water was reportedly gushing from the underground main water line onto the street.

No injuries were reported.

Police have closed off W McCoy Lane from S Broadway to Professional Parkway, according to a Santa Maria City Fire Battalion Chief.

Officials say the city's gas department evaluated the situation and determined that there was no leak on the main gas line.

Representatives from the water and street departments are reportedly still on the scene.

The cause of the sinkhole and main water line leak is currently unknown.

This is a developing story.