Six arrested during DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria

Six drivers were arrested this weekend during a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint in north Santa Barbara County, the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) reports.

SMPD says the checkpoint was held on northbound Broadway just north of Main Street from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

During the operation, authorities report that six drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 13 drivers were cited for driving without a license, and two drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license.

SMPD adds that 765 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 130 drivers were screened.

According to police, driving under the influence is not only a serious safety risk but also carries significant legal and financial consequences.

Drivers facing a first-time DUI conviction reportedly face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended driver’s license.

SMPD says additional DUI and driver’s license checkpoints will be conducted in the coming months as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.