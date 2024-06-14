Skyway Nights market returns to Santa Maria

Skyway Nights in Santa Maria kicked off Thursday evening.

It's a market-style event with a vibrant atmosphere, according to the event's website, featuring plenty of food, drinks, live entertainment, local crafts and much more.

"Just come on down and let your hair down," said Ed Carcarey, Skyway Nights event coordinator. "Go sit down and listen to some music, bring a lawn chair, and just enjoy yourself for the night."

Skyway Nights is every Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. until October 31.

The event is located at 3596 Skyway Drive.