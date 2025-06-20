SMRT takes the wheel as nation's top transit agency

Santa Maria Regional Transit is earning national attention for its innovation and modernization, and soon, its award-winning service will reach even more riders across northern Santa Barbara County.

In May, the Community Transportation Association of America named Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) the 2025 Large Transit Agency of the Year, recognizing its outstanding advancements in accessibility, sustainability, and rider experience.

“Out of a pool of 50 other agencies, Santa Maria was selected,” said Transit Manager Gamaliel Anguiano. “That’s a significant honor. There’s a lot of great things happening in our industry and certainly, Santa Maria is not falling behind. So much so, that at least for this year, we are recognized as that large agency of the year.”

One of the most notable changes is coming July 1st, when Guadalupe Transit officially consolidates with SMRT.

The merger means Guadalupe riders will now have access to the same upgraded buses, broader route network, and modern amenities that have earned SMRT national praise.

“As the name suggests, we are now Santa Maria Regional Transit,” Anguiano explained. “We’re already serving Orcutt, Tanglewood, and as far as New Cuyama. Guadalupe joining the system reflects their trust in our service.”

To welcome new riders, free rides will be offered systemwide from July 1 to July 11.

SMRT’s fleet is also undergoing a full transformation, replacing diesel buses with sleek, all-electric Gillig models. These new buses feature WiFi, USB charging ports, medical-grade air purifiers, antimicrobial surfaces, and woodgrain-style flooring, all designed with comfort, cleanliness, and technology in mind.

“We’ve added perimeter seating so more people can ride comfortably, especially during peak school hours,” said Mark Sari, Transit Planner. “The little details, like how we structure seats or where we place chargers can make a big difference in how people use the service.”

The agency is also testing Micro Transit, a flexible, app-based service using smaller vehicles to offer door-to-door rides. The pilot program currently runs in the evenings, giving SMRT the ability to expand service during low-demand hours without needing full-size buses.

“We purchased smaller buses that can reach neighborhoods large buses can’t,” Sari said. “This lets us extend service without breaking the bank.”

Preparing operators to handle this high-tech fleet is another key part of SMRT’s innovation strategy. The city now uses an advanced simulator, developed by a company that also builds systems for police and aircraft.

“This simulator is designed specifically for the 2025 Gillig electric buses,” said Kenthony Simpson, Safety and Training Supervisor.

“It includes over 300 scenarios and we can even design custom ones based on real challenges our drivers face.”

As SMRT continues to modernize, the agency isn’t slowing down. Plans are already in motion to expand routes into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, and introduce robotics at transit facilities.

“This award is a reflection of the last three and a half years of work,” Anguiano said. “But the next three may be even more exciting.”