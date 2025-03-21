Some Santa Maria schools get new playgrounds, turf field

Four Santa Maria elementary schools are now home to new playgrounds and a fifth school has a brand new playing field.

A grand opening took place Thursday morning at Bonita Elementary School to show off the campus's new 35,000-square-foot turf field.

“They're so excited to play soccer. Most of our kids here at school love playing soccer, so they were excited to get back out on the soccer field and have just a safe place to play and not have to worry about the holes in the mud,” said Principal Shandee Bayne.

The playgrounds were paid for with one-time grant money and the new field at Bonita Elementary was backed by capital project funds.

District Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie calls the facilities an investment in the well-being and development of local students.