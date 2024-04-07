Special Olympics hosts Spring Games in Santa Maria

The Special Olympics Southern California hosted its annual Spring Games at Santa Maria High School Saturday.

Organizers said this is the first time the game was hosted locally since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams from San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, and Santa Maria, as well as Kern and Ventura counties, competed in basketball, swimming, and bocce.

"(This is) just such an inclusive environment where people from all walks of life can come together and celebrate joy and encouragement through the power of sport," Reece Swanson, Manager of Sports and Competition for the Special Olympics in San Luis Obispo County, Santa Maria and Lompoc, said. "Our mission as an organization is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions."

The Special Olympics San Luis Obispo County, Santa Maria and Lompoc offers training and competition opportunities in 12 different sports.

