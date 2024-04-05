Special Olympics returns to the Central Coast this weekend. They could use your help

Special Olympics Southern California is hosting its annual spring games this weekend — and they could use your help.

Saturday, April 6, the games will be hosted in Santa Maria, and the organization is in need of volunteers to help staff the event.

Volunteer positions include officiating, lines judge, athlete escort, score-keeper and much more. There are more than 19 positions to choose from.

"It's a great way to get involved in your community and it's just such a welcoming and inclusive environment," said Reese Swanson, the Special Olympics Southern California sports and competition manager for San Luis Obispo County, Lompoc and Santa Maria. "High-fives galore, hugs going all around and it's a day to celebrate joy and celebrate those athletes coming out and competing in those sports."

The sports to be played Saturday are basketball, bocce and swimming.

The games will be hosted at Santa Maria High School in Santa Maria from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To volunteer, visit the Special Olympics Southern California event webpage hyperlinked here, then click on the Register to Volunteer hyperlink. You must have a valid email address to register.