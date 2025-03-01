Watch Now
St. Joseph Knights baseball plays, wins first game on new field

The Knights defeated the Justin Garza Guardians, 4-3.
The St. Joseph Knights baseball team played its first game on its new and improved field — and won.

The Knights defeated the Justin Garza Guardians in the highly-anticipated complex by a score of 4-3.

"I've heard about the field since I was coming in as an eighth grader ... finally, they did it," said Connor Chanley, a junior who plays pitcher, shortstop, and third base. "It's awesome, it looks great, I love it, and I'm just excited that I get to play on it for two more years."

St. Joseph improved to 1-1 with the victory.

The Knights will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 14.

