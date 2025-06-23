State water deliveries resume in Santa Maria after emergency pipeline repair

State water deliveries in Santa Maria resumed Sunday, June 22, after emergency repairs to a major pipeline were completed over the weekend, city officials announced Monday.

The pipeline, which has been offline since mid-June, is back in service as of Sunday. The repair was coordinated by the Central Coast Water Authority, the California Department of Water Resources and the City of Santa Maria.

During the shutdown, the city relied on groundwater to meet demands. Officials said community-wide conservation efforts helped preserve water for critical needs such as hospitals and fire protection. The city also noted that infrastructure investment and regional cooperation are key to maintaining a resilient and reliable water system.

With water service restored, residents and businesses may resume outdoor irrigation, pool maintenance and other water-related activities. Temporary conservation restrictions have been lifted.

City officials continue to encourage efficient water usage as a part of long-term sustainability efforts. Additional details on water conservation and long-term supply planning are available through the city’s Utilities Department.

