Students in Santa Maria schools to learn social-emotional skills in new program

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District is adding a new program for students this fall, but it won't require a calculator or hours of studying.

“One of our goals is to nurture the whole child. Not just looking at the academics that children need to learn to be successful, but also those well-rounded social-emotional skills that will benefit them later in, in their lives as well," explained Brian Zimmerman, Santa Maria-Bonita School District Director of Student and Family Services.

The Second Step Social Emotional Curriculum aims to empower young minds with vital social and emotional skills, laying a foundation for their success as adults.

“Since a lot of kids are on social media or hooked on their tablets, it’s great they’re helping improve those skills for their futures," said Rosalba Garcia, a parent and Santa Maria resident.

“Especially if they're special needs like mine are, they're not always well understood, so I think this will kind of help explore their, you know, ability to learn more about how to react with other kids," said Kim Winslett, a parent and Arroyo Grande resident.

Zimmerman says the district chose to integrate the Second Step program because it is evidence-based.

A 2015 study in a North Carolina school district found that schools using the program met or exceeded growth on state achievement tests and saw a decrease in office discipline rates

With four 20-minute lessons each month focused on developing a growth mindset, goal setting, problem-solving, empathy, and kindness, Santa Maria-Bonita hopes to see similar success.

“I think that they should definitely continue going with that with all throughout the whole entire Central Coast," Winslett said.

More information about the Second Step Curriculum can be found here.