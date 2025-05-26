Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Santa Maria

A man was arrested after a fatal stabbing in Santa Maria on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a fight and stabbing in the 300 block of East McElhany Avenue just before 9:40 p.m.

Police say officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds inside a nearby apartment. He was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers identified the suspect as Gustavo Hernandez, 59, of Santa Maria. Police say they found him at a neighboring residence and took him into custody.

Hernandez was booked into the county jail on a charge of homicide and is being held on $2 million bail.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Det. Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1682.