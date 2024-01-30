TAX SEASON BEGINS: What to know about the IRS’ new Direct File Program.

The 2024 tax season is now officially open; and on Monday, KSBY spoke with longtime taxpayers and first-time filers as the IRS rolls out a new program that may allow you to file for free.

“Get it done by February. If you get a return, good. If not, as long as you break even, that is all you can really ask for,” said Dominic Cabigas, who lives in Santa Maria.

Cabigas says he has made the effort to file on time since he turned 18. For others, the filing season is a new beast.

“This is my first time. I haven’t done them. I am kind of nervous about it because I don’t know what to expect at all,” admitted Santa Maria resident, Joshua Flores.

Monday morning, we told Flores about the IRS’ new Direct File Pilot Program, which would give California taxpayers the opportunity to file their taxes online, for free.

“That would be pretty awesome! Especially for me, being new to all this,” Flores said.

According to the IRS, Direct File will be rolled out in phases and is expected to be more widely available by mid-March.

But as Monday marked the first day of the new tax season, agents at A-Plus Tax Preps in Santa Maria were kept busy helping clients who wanted to file early.

“So far, we have seen about 30 people in our office so we have been very busy,” said Samantha Bork, an enrolled agent.

Last year, the usual April 15th tax deadline was pushed back to November due to the impacts of the winter storms in California.

With no extension in place this year, business owner Nelsy Bork is advising you to file on time.

“I think people have gotten used to having an extension because of the floods, but this year, we do not foresee an extension,” Bork said.

Meanwhile, IRS officials say their Direct File program will accept straightforward W-2 form wages, social security retirement income, unemployment earnings, and interests of $1,500 or less.

Cabigas tells KSBY the new resource could be a big help.

“If it is a free resource that is readily available to everyone, then I don’t see why not. As long as it is within the deadline and there is not a long wait,” he added.

Officials with the IRS say most taxpayers should receive their refunds within 21 days of filing.

To learn more about this new resource, click here.