Teen all-star basketball players compete in decades-old tournament

Some local teens enjoyed their Saturday on the basketball court, competing in a decades-old tournament.

The 33rd annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular was held on Saturday evening at Allan Hancock College.

All-star high school seniors from across San Luis Obispo County went up against players from northern Santa Barbara County in the ultimate face-off.

Organizers from the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley say all proceeds from the tournament will go toward youth sports and scholarships for local high school seniors.

Gary Prober, an event coordinator, told KSBY that the game is a milestone for many of its players.

"We want to recognize them because this is their last high school game, and some of them will get to go on to college, some won't. And so, we want them to have fun," Prober said.

Saturday's event also included the work of students from Nipomo's New Tech High School, who helped create the advertising graphic design and live-streamed the games.