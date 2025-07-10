'10 out of 10': Families celebrate summer at the Santa Barbara County Fair

The Santa Barbara County Fair is officially underway in Santa Maria. Rides, livestock, and deep-fried everything are drawing crowds to Santa Maria.

The annual tradition draws thousands of visitors to Santa Maria Fairpark each July, offering something for nearly everyone: from classic funnel cakes and fast-spinning rides to showmanship competitions and pig races. On opening day, the excitement was contagious, especially for kids like Wyatt, who was ready to make the most of it.

"It's probably my second time," he said with a smile, explaining he likes to come back because "of all the rides and stuff."

Wyatt gave the carnival a perfect rating: "Ten out of ten," saying his favorite by far was "probably the Joker thing over there," pointing toward a spinning thrill ride just near the Ferris Wheel.

Meanwhile, Kristen and her daughter Arenus came from Nipomo to enjoy the first day of festivities. “We’re already in town, so we thought we’d come check out the fair.”

They hadn’t been to the fair in a few years, usually opting for the Strawberry Festival in the spring, but Kristen said this year felt like the perfect time to return.

“It’s summer, so we’ve gotta do something, right?”

Like many other parents, Kristen appreciated the affordability of opening day. “It’s important for them to do stuff, because they’re getting bored at home,” she said. “And today’s Dollar Day, so you can’t beat that.”

With a smile on her face, Arenus agreed that “girls just want to have fun.”

Beyond the bright lights and stuffed animals, the Santa Barbara County Fair also has deep roots in agriculture and it’s a major showcase for local students who are part of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H.

Skylar, a first-year FFA student, was at the fair early Wednesday morning to show the pig she raised for competition.

“I show pigs. I have a draw named Bandit,” she said. “He’s 278 pounds, and he’s over at the swine barn right now.”

Though this is Skylar’s first year in FFA, she’s no stranger to animal care and public showmanship, having previously participated in 4-H for three years.

For students like Skylar, raising livestock isn’t just a summer project. It involves months of feeding, grooming, and preparing animals for judging in both showmanship and market classes. It’s a huge commitment, but one that teaches responsibility, discipline, and pride.

The Santa Maria Fairpark, which spans 33 acres and has been a fixture in the region since 1891, hosts the fair each July under the leadership of California’s 37th District Agricultural Association. And while some aspects of the fair change over time, new rides, reimagined layouts, and updated entertainment zones, the heart of it remains the same.

Whether you’re a student showing your first pig, a child enjoying your first funnel cake, or a parent reliving childhood memories with your own kids, the fair has a way of creating connections that span generations.

“It’s just fun,” Wyatt said again before running off to the next ride.

The Santa Barbara County Fair runs through Sunday, July 13, at the Santa Maria Fairpark, located at 937 South Thornburg Street.

General admission is:

$17 for ages 12 to 61

$15 for seniors (62+) and youth (6–11)

Free for kids 5 and under

Daily admission specials include:



Thursday: $6 entry before 6 p.m.

Friday: Free youth admission for ages 6–11

Saturday: Free entry for military and law enforcement with valid ID

Carnival wristbands start at $35 and can be purchased ahead of time online. On-site parking is $10.

In addition to the carnival and livestock shows, fairgoers can enjoy nightly concerts, a demolition derby, food vendors, art and agriculture exhibits, a rodeo, and even a petting zoo.

As Kristen summed it up: “It’s summer. You’ve got to do something and this is a pretty good place to start.”