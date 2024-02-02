The Friends' Library Shop receives large donations and a grant to keep business going

The Friend's Library Shop in Santa Maria received generous donations and grants to keep their business afloat.

Representatives from the shop said they received a grant from the Hutton Parker Foundation and donations from local agriculture companies such as Driscoll's Berries, Mainstreet Produce/ Freshway Farms and Babe Farms in 2023.

Kathleen Gable, Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library President, said the shop has been struggling to make ends meet the past two years.

"(The donations and grant) allow the library shop to actually bring revenue to our general fund so we can provide more support to the Santa Maria Public Library," Gable said. "We are so happy about that since it did serve the purpose of us recovering from COVID and now we're on the road to positive revenue every year."

The Friends' Library Shop is a used bookstore with used DVDs, CDs, jigsaw puzzles and books.

It is located at the Santa Maria Town Center East and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays 12:00 to 4 p.m.