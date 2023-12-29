This interactive website lets you map out potential new housing developments in Santa Barbara Co.

As Santa Barbara County leaders work to find space for more than 5,000 housing units by 2031, they are inviting the public to try taking on the task themselves.

By using the new “Balancing Act” simulator, you have the chance to create and submit your own housing plan.

On the website, users will temporarily step into the shoes of Santa Barbara County supervisors, as they will be challenged with selecting various parcels of land that could be developed into housing.

Pauline Ponce, who lives in Santa Maria, says she is glad to see local leaders seeking input from the community.

“I think that is a good idea, to be able to decide maybe as a community, or just in general, where you would like to see housing,” she said.

When playing the “Balancing Act,” you will be tasked with choosing where you would like to see housing in either the north or south county, while also staying mindful of the various income level requirements.

Other locals like Joseph Levins believe housing developments should go up on any vacant property.

“Wherever there is land, put people there!” he exclaimed. “House them. It is more dangerous or detrimental to society to have people living on the streets because it affects them long-term.”

Of the 5,664 units county leaders must find the space for, more than 40% will be designated for low and very low-income households.

While Andy Massey of Orcutt says he may try playing the “Balancing Act” himself, he agrees that affordable homes should be built whenever possible.

“I guess it could interfere with some neighborhoods and the value of their homes if they put in low-income housing, but you have got to put it somewhere, and it seems like there are plenty of places they can put it,” Massey told KSBY.

Once community housing plans are collected, county leaders will then review the submissions, keeping tallies of the sites selected, and later presenting their findings to the Board of Supervisors.

After hearing about the new interactive housing simulator, Ponce says she plans to give it a try.

“Everyone should have a say in where they, more or less, want to see housing or not see it, where it would feel safe or not so safe,” she added.

The first public comment hearing for Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element Update will take place on January 17.

You will have until March of next year to send in your housing plan submissions.

A link to the “Balancing Act” can be found here: https://sbco.abalancingact.com/north-county