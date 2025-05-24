“Together, We Did It”: Mother and daughter duo share the graduation stage at Allan Hancock College

For many college graduates, commencement is the end of a journey, but for Josie Mora and her daughter Mayra Campa, it was the celebration of a journey taken hand-in-hand.

This spring, the mother-daughter duo walked across the stage at Allan Hancock College’s 104th commencement ceremony in Santa Maria, earning their associate degrees side by side.

“I came from Mexico,” Josie explained. “I didn’t go to school for a long, long time after graduating with my high school diploma. I was always wanting to go back to school, but it was always scary.”

The fear wasn’t unfounded. Josie had built a life filled with responsibility; raising a family, working full time, and commuting from Solvang to Santa Maria. She always had the desire to return to school, but the timing never seemed right. That changed when her professional life began to spark a deeper interest in psychology.

“I work at a psychiatrist’s office,” she said. “Seeing the need out there, it really inspired me to go back to school.”

She began with Allan Hancock’s noncredit community education classes and then transitioned into credit courses. As she reentered the classroom after more than three decades away, Josie became a full-fledged student once again. She soon found herself sharing that experience with someone she never expected: her daughter.

Mayra Campa, who earned her associate degree in arts, found joy in having a creative outlet, along with the steady encouragement of her mom by her side.

“We do everything together,” Mayra said with a smile. “Shopping, movies, concerts, but I never imagined we’d graduate together. It feels surreal.”

Their story wasn’t always picture-perfect. The two enrolled in classes together, including a notoriously challenging statistics course, one they both failed the first time around.

“We cried about it,” Mayra admitted. “And then we were like, let’s try again.”

So they re-enrolled, studied together, and this time, passed with flying colors.

“The second time we took it, it went great,” Mayra said. “We learned a lot of new things, and it was the most memorable because we were just done with it!”

It wasn’t just academic hurdles the two overcame. Josie had to request time off work to attend classes. She credits her boss and coworkers for supporting her decision and making room for her growth.

“I just want to thank everybody,” she said. “My boss, for letting me miss work to go to class. My coworkers, for always covering for me. And all the professors and counselors they were always there to support us.”

That support system proved vital as both mother and daughter navigated their studies, life responsibilities, and the emotional weight of being first- and second-generation college students.

“It’s really hard to be a first-generation student,” Josie said. “But if you have a dream, go for it. You can work full-time, raise a family, and still get an education. Just don’t give up.”

Now, with their degrees in hand, the two are looking forward to what comes next. Mayra dreams of blending her education with her passion for art.

“I want to make and create stuff that I enjoy,” she said. “Having that creative freedom is really important to me. And one day, I’d love to have a little small business with my crafts.”

But beyond the degrees, the real achievement is the unshakable bond they built through this shared experience.

“The most rewarding part of this whole experience is graduating with my daughter,” Josie said. “That’s something I will never forget.”

Mayra agreed and said her mom has taught her more than any class ever could.

Anything she can do, she can accomplish,” she said. “And I want to support her in whatever dreams she has,” adding “there’s no time limit, look at my mom. She hadn’t been to college in years and look at her now. I’m really proud of her.”

She also hopes their story encourages others to take advantage of the resources available to them.

“There are people, there’s resources, counselors, faculty. If you want to be helped, there’s someone who can help you.”

More than 560 students walked the stage as part of the college’s 1,287 graduates, Josie and Mayra stood among them, not just as mother and daughter, but as each other’s greatest support system.

“I’m just glad we got to end on a great note,” Mayra said. “Together.”