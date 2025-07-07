Santa Maria man arrested for possession of drugs following traffic stop

Officers arrested a Santa Maria resident for drug possession following a traffic stop in the area of Smith and Morrison Streets.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department arrested 28-year-old Victor Ricardo Garza Pulido. The Santa Maria resident had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Officers then proceeded to search the vehicle when they discovered around 2 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.5 ounces of fentanyl.

Garza Pulido was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of transportation and sales of narcotics.

Anyone with information related to narcotics activity is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 X2277.