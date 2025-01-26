Two drivers arrested on suspicion of DUI in Santa Maria Friday evening

On Friday, the Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) reportedly conducted a Driving Under the Influence Saturation Operation between 5 p.m. and midnight.

This law enforcement strategy involves sending extra police officers to patrol a specific area in search of impaired drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

As a result of SMPD's operation on Friday, officials say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Authorities report that drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.