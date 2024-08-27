Two familiar businesses coming to Santa Maria off Bradley and Hwy 101

Another Starbucks and a car wash are planned for an area in Santa Maria that is currently home to a couple of empty businesses.

The city’s planning commission approved changes to the 3.7-acre lot off Bradley Road and Highway 101 last week. The decision gives Starbucks and Quick Qwack Car Wash the green light to build in the same space where the now-vacant Hometown Buffet and Original Roadhouse Grill stand.

The former Roadhouse building is set to be torn down, while the Hometown Buffet building will reportedly be turned into office space.

There’s no set timeline for when construction will begin.