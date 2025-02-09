Two injured Sunday morning after structure fire erupts in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Fire Department (SMFD) reports that two people were injured on Sunday morning after a structure fire broke out on the 1300 block of Ronald Place.

According to fire officials, crews from SMFD, Cal Fire, and the Santa Maria Police Department were dispatched to the fire.

Upon their arrival, SMFD officials say emergency responders found a fully-involved fire in the garage.

Two people were reportedly transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to SMFD.