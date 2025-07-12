Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Unplanned outage in Santa Maria impacts 1,000+ PG&E customers

Screenshot 2025-07-12 143206.png
Pacific Gas &amp; Electric
Screenshot 2025-07-12 143206.png
Posted

An unplanned outage in Santa Maria left over 1,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers without power on Saturday afternoon.

PG&E says the outage was reported at 1:09 p.m.

According to the company, the outage impacted 1,093 customers living between West Alvin Avenue and West Cypress Avenue, extending from North Benwiley Avenue to North Vine Street.

PG&E reported that power was restored for most customers by 2:30 p.m.

As of 2:45 p.m., 16 customers on the 400 block of West Chapel Street were still without power.

The company says power is expected to be restored for those customers by 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community