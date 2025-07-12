Unplanned outage in Santa Maria impacts 1,000+ PG&E customers

An unplanned outage in Santa Maria left over 1,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers without power on Saturday afternoon.

PG&E says the outage was reported at 1:09 p.m.

According to the company, the outage impacted 1,093 customers living between West Alvin Avenue and West Cypress Avenue, extending from North Benwiley Avenue to North Vine Street.

PG&E reported that power was restored for most customers by 2:30 p.m.

As of 2:45 p.m., 16 customers on the 400 block of West Chapel Street were still without power.

The company says power is expected to be restored for those customers by 5:30 p.m.