Vacant for years, Santa Maria's old Sears building to be renovated

A long vacant space in the heart of Santa Maria is finally getting a second chance. The former Sears building, empty since closing in 2020, is being revitalized into a new multi-use facility.

On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council officially approved the entitlement for the project so renovations can begin. The redesigned space will feature a large supermarket, restaurant spaces, and other amenities. Construction is expected to begin within the next few months, with full completion projected for 2026.

Chenin Dow, Santa Maria’s Community Development Director, said the project has been years in the making.

“It will be divided to where it had an existing staircase from the first floor to the second when it was Sears, so that will be removed and it will be divided into three separate tenant spaces. So, the first floor will be ‘El Super [Market]’ and that is the anchor tenant for the building. There are two tenant spaces on the second floor because they're going to include a partition up there,” Dow said. “And that will also have access to an upper deck, or patio area that is going to allow for outdoor dining or even outdoor retail space, whatever fits the tenants best on the ground floor.”

Accessibility is also a key component of this project. Plans include public transit options to help connect residents to the new space and pedestrian walkways.

“We also are ensuring that we have transit availability to and from the location. We're encouraging those types of mass transit, which is also a more affordable alternative for our residents,” Dow said.

While the city is enthusiastic about the project’s economic and social potential, some community members are watching closely to ensure it doesn’t come at the expense of existing local vendors. A longtime community member and vendor, “So,” says she welcomes new development but hopes the new doesn’t overshadow the old.

“An empty building isn’t good, but if the new businesses are over-promoted, smaller vendors in the area could get pushed aside,” she said. “Not everyone who comes for food can afford entertainment, and not everyone who wants entertainment wants food. There needs to be balance.”

Michael Janikowski, who has lived in Santa Maria since 1976, says the changes are a step forward.

“It’ll be good for people in the apartments nearby who don’t have cars. They can just walk to get groceries or a meal. Plus, it brings jobs; that’s always a good thing,” he said.

According to Dow, those jobs could number in the hundreds. In Fresno, where “El Super Market” recently opened, more than 140 people were hired. She expects similar numbers in Santa Maria.

But longtime resident Adrienne Villarreal says her main concern would be for the people who are hired and suddenly lose a stream of income if the complex were to close.

“We’re used to having businesses open up and they’re here a little, they get all the great hype because everyone wants to see what it’s about and then in a couple of months, they end up closing because there is not enough foot traffic,” Villarreal said. “I think it’s with the fact we live, you know, in the lower class/middle class in Santa Maria mainly, and the average person cannot afford to continuously shop at these places.”

Though specific tenants have not yet been confirmed, city officials say they are in active discussions with potential retailers and restaurants and plan to prioritize community input.

