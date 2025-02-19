Watch Now
Vandal dressed in black targets Santa Maria church. Watch the surveillance video

sm church vandalism.jpg
Victory Outreach Church
A vandalism suspect is captured on surveillance video at Victory Outreach Church in Santa Maria on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
sm church vandalism.jpg
Victory Outreach Church in Santa Maria was vandalized Tuesday morning with the suspect breaking several windows and a glass door.

The incident was captured by the church's surveillance camera. The video shows a person dressed in all black and wearing a floppy straw hat throwing something at the building before walking away.

Vandal dressed in black targets Santa Maria church

The church is located in the 200 block of S. Oakley Ave. According to the surveillance video, the incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Santa Maria police say that in addition to receiving a vandalism report from the church, a market and another business off West Main Street also filed vandalism reports Tuesday morning. At one business, a window was damaged and at the other, a vehicle was damaged.

A church representative says they estimate the glass damage at about $3,000.

victory outreach glass damage.jpg
Several windows and a glass door at Victory Outreach Church in Santa Maria were broken on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Police say they believe the same person is responsible for all three vandalism incidents. No arrests have been made.

