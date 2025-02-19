Vandal dressed in black targets Santa Maria church. Watch the surveillance video

Victory Outreach Church in Santa Maria was vandalized Tuesday morning with the suspect breaking several windows and a glass door.
The incident was captured by the church's surveillance camera. The video shows a person dressed in all black and wearing a floppy straw hat throwing something at the building before walking away.
WATCH:
The church is located in the 200 block of S. Oakley Ave. According to the surveillance video, the incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Santa Maria police say that in addition to receiving a vandalism report from the church, a market and another business off West Main Street also filed vandalism reports Tuesday morning. At one business, a window was damaged and at the other, a vehicle was damaged.
A church representative says they estimate the glass damage at about $3,000.
Police say they believe the same person is responsible for all three vandalism incidents. No arrests have been made.