Vegetation fire on side of Highway 1 and Highway 135 outside of Orcutt

At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a vegetation fire broke out along Highway 135 and Highway 1 by Graciosa Road just outside of Orcutt.

The fire was close to the roadway and the vehicles traveling along it.

Captain Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer, said at around 5 p.m. that the forward progress on the fire was stopped.

7.29 acres were burned, according to the official.

One southbound lane of Highway 1 and Highway 135 is currently closed. Officials estimate that the lane will be closed until around 6:15 p.m.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire and Vandenberg Fire will remain at the scene for mop-up of hot spots, according to Safechuck.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.