Victim identified in fatal motorcycle collision in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department has released details about the victim in a fatal motorcycle collision in Santa Maria on Apr. 16.

82-year-old Philip Wesley Leonard, a Santa Maria resident, was traveling west on Main Street when he attempted a right turn onto the northbound US 101 on-ramp against a red light. He collided with the passenger side of a bus, which had a green signal.

Wesley was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, with alcohol and drugs not suspected as factors. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SMPD Traffic Unit at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1358.